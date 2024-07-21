2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
9. Minnesota Vikings: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Minnesota Vikings are a retooling team right now, but they are in a unique position compared to others who are moving on from high-profile franchise quarterbacks. The Vikings have an established and very good coaching staff. They have a pretty strong roster outside of that change at quarterback. The high variance of outcomes with either Sam Darnold or JJ McCarthy (or a combination of the two this season) puts this team in the “impossible to project” category.
Most of the time we are making 2025 NFL mock draft predictions, I’ve got Travis Hunter playing receiver at the next level, but for the Vikings, I think he could play cornerback and maybe float to the offense in certain situations. Wherever Hunter goes, he’s going to be one of the most interesting picks in next year’s draft.
10. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The dreaded news we’ve been anticipating all offseason finally came about as offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is expected to miss the entire 2024 NFL season after complications from a surgery he had on his knee. It sounds as though the cartilage is deteriorating which could not only put Ramczyk’s season in jeopardy, but perhaps the remainder of his NFL career.
The Saints have used first-round picks on offensive linemen in two of the last three draft classes with Taliese Fuaga coming in this rookie class and Trevor Penning being selected in the first round of the 2022 class. The issue is, Penning is currently in a make-or-break year. He hasn’t proven he can be a viable starting option for the long haul. With the departure of former first-round pick Andrus Peat this offseason as well, it’s a rebuild on the offensive line for the Saints.