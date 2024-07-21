2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been doing well to keep the core of their roster together in recent years, especially in the 2024 offseason where we saw a heavy emphasis on taking care of in-house players including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Antoine Winfield Jr.
The question is – are they going to keep Chris Godwin beyond this season? Godwin could be gone after the 2024 season despite the fact that he’s racked up three straight 1,000-yard campaigns and could be going for a fourth in a row this coming year.
If Godwin departs, and maybe even if he doesn’t, Luther Burden makes so much sense for the Buccaneers in next year’s draft. I wouldn’t go so far as to call him a Godwin clone, but Burden has some stylistic similarities and would be an impact player from day one in Tampa Bay’s offense.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
If the Pittsburgh Steelers are picking 14th overall in next year’s draft, it means they most likely finished with the first losing record in Mike Tomlin’s tenure as the head coach of the team. And if that happens, I’m guessing the quarterback position will also be an issue. The Steelers traded away 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett this past offseason and brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as a couple of worthwhile dart throws to upgrade that spot.
Could this team be in the market at the quarterback position again next offseason? They absolutely could be. Here, however, the Steelers upgrade the side of the ball that has been carrying this team. Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame is too good to ignore in this pick slot and would give the Steelers an enviable duo at outside corner along with Joey Porter Jr.