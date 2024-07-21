2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
15. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
We know Jim Harbaugh is going to continually build in the trenches on both sides of the football. That has always been his philosophy and that’s not going to change whether he’s at San Diego, Stanford, San Francisco, Michigan, or Los Angeles.
Harbaugh knows what works for him, and he’s going to stick to the formula. It doesn’t hurt that he could potentially go after a number of guys he’s already familiar with as well. There were already a ton of Michigan Wolverines players picked in the 2024 NFL Draft from Harbaugh’s championship program, and this 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded with Wolverines once again.
Here, Harbaugh lands the 6-foot-3, 340-pound Grant who can penetrate, make plays in the backfield, and open up opportunities for the guys around him with his outstanding size.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Jacksonville Jaguars definitely have a lot of pieces in place to make a run in the AFC South, and with Trevor Lawrence locked into his big-money contract, the focus next offseason really needs to shift toward making sure Lawrence has a defense that can have his back over the long haul of a 17 (soon to be 18) game season.
There’s a common theme you’re going to notice throughout the course of this 2025 NFL mock draft, which is the presence of Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia players. The Ohio State program could set an NFL record for players drafted in 2025 and Tyleik Williams is one of the best out of a deep crop.
Getting a playmaker on the interior defensive line will be a priority for Jacksonville next offseason since they have the guys off the edge in Josh Allen and Travon Walker.