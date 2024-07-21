2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
17. Cleveland Browns: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
The Cleveland Browns were one of the best teams in the league last year, winning 11 games despite having to shuffle through a variety of different starting quarterbacks. They signed Joe Flacco basically off the street last year and the guy was able to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have built something pretty special in Cleveland, but their investment in Deshaun Watson has yet to pay off the way they had hoped. With that in mind, if the Browns aren’t making a change at QB, we could see them do some modifying at the tackle position next offseason.
Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are both coming off of injuries last season and Wills is on the cusp of being a first-round “bust”. It looks like the Browns have a long-term piece at right tackle in Dawand Jones and if the team moves on from one of Wills or Conklin (maybe both) next offseason, another offensive tackle makes a lot of sense here.
18. Los Angeles Rams: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
I’ve put together a lot of 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios this Summer and almost all of them have the Los Angeles Rams going after the quarterback position. We’ve explored scenarios where the Rams go after interior defensive linemen as well with Aaron Donald’s retirement, but it feels like the writing may be on the wall for Matthew Stafford in the near future.
There have been rumors of retirement for a few years now, and Stafford’s time will eventually come. The Rams need to be prepared and there was some thought they could go after a quarterback early in 2024. They ultimately passed, but if Quinn Ewers is there for them in the 2025 NFL Draft it could be a good fit. Ewers is thought of as a bit of a wild card in the upcoming class but he’s got tremendous talent and competitive edge.