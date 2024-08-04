2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
19. New York Jets: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Are the New York Jets going to get another year out of Aaron Rodgers beyond the 2024 season?
If Rodgers is able to get the Jets to the playoffs but is bounced early, I think he will come back for one more year. If the Jets miss the playoffs and Rodgers struggles with injuries again, I think he’s going to be done. There are a lot of potential players on next year’s QB market that could complicate things for other teams that don’t have one yet.
If Rodgers is back for 2025, which I’m assuming is the case as of right now, then I like the idea of filling out the playmaker department offensively with a stud tight end like Colston Loveland, who can be Robert Saleh’s version of George Kittle in New York.
20. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE/DL, Texas A&M
There are a number of ways you can really support a young quarterback, and having an elite pass rush defensively is one of them.
Although Caleb Williams doesn’t directly benefit from adding a pass rusher in terms of he’s not throwing them passes and they’re not protecting him on the offensive line, but having a great pass rush is going to give your quarterback more opportunities over the course of a game and certainly a season with the football in his hands.
Better pass rush = more possessions.
Nic Scourton is one of the top pass rushers in this year’s upcoming class and you see it from a number of alignments up front.