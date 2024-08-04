2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
21. Atlanta Falcons: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Pro Football Focus seems to really like Ohio State pass rusher Jack Sawyer ahead of the 2024 season. The former five-star prospect could be a great fit for the Falcons late in the first round, especially when this is clearly one of the biggest areas of need on their roster.
Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer might just be the “safest” edge rusher prospect in the draft. That’s not to say he doesn’t have a decently high ceiling, but his floor is so elevated and reliable, and a big reason for that is his consistent hand usage.
Whether it’s a long arm, a bull rush or just holding the line in run defense, Sawyer is rarely out of position and rarely caught with bad technique. He earned an 86.0 pass-rush grade and an 86.6 run-defense grade in 2023, highlighting how well-rounded his game is.
- Pro Football Focus
For a team that has invested so much in the offense the last few years, getting a guy like this could be huge for Raheem Morris's defense.
22. Miami Dolphins: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Miami Dolphins had a tough pill to swallow in the 2024 offseason when they lost Christian Wilkins in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders. The loss of Wilkins was bigger than just losing a starting defensive lineman as he was also one of the key leaders on the team.
Not that Tyleik Williams is going to come in and immediately replace all of those qualities, but the Dolphins land a big-time player here on the defensive line who could benefit tremendously from the attention players like Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson off the edge.