2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
23. Green Bay Packers: Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
The Green Bay Packers have one of the best and most well-constructed all-around rosters in the league right now. They just re-signed Jordan Love to a massive extension worth $55 million in average annual value, and having him locked in is the greatest peace of mind GM Brian Gutekunst could ask for.
The one area of this team that might need some substantial tweaking after the 2024 season is at cornerback. The Packers are content right now with the combination of guys like Eric Stokes, Jaire Alexander, and Carrington Valentine. The issue is, Stokes isn’t under contract beyond this season and the team will be at a crossroads with Jaire Alexander.
Getting a physical playmaker at corner like Jabbar Muhammad would be outstanding for this Packers team, which revamped the safety position in 2024.
24. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, CB, Ohio State
If CJ Stroud has another big year for the Texans in 2024, you can’t help but wonder if he’s going to have any clout in the front office when it comes time for the NFL Draft.
Of course, the Texans are going to be building around Stroud no matter what, but if Stroud has any say in things, he might pound the table for his former Ohio State teammate to join the fray in Houston offensively.
The Texans acquired Stefon Diggs this offseason, but that was a one-year rental and a “we’ll see” situation after 2024. They have Nico Collins and Tank Dell as well, but Egbuka as a third option could keep this passing game lethal in Houston.