2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Philadelphia Eagles hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator in 2024, and one of the position groups they’ve overhauled for his unit is the linebacker position. That was a serious problem area for the Eagles in 2023 along with their defensive backfield, and they had to shuffle through a number of players as well as add Shaquille Leonard in the middle of the season to try and provide a jolt.
Barrett Carter is an extremely productive three-down player who has lived behind the line of scrimmage for Clemson. He would give the Eagles a viable long-term starting option as they take shots on free agents like Devin White and Zack Baun in 2024.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The Dallas Cowboys obviously need to figure out the contract situation with CeeDee Lamb sooner rather than later, but they also need to find playmakers at receiver that can help take the attention off of Lamb.
There aren’t many receivers who are going to absolutely obliterate single coverage quite like Evan Stewart in this draft class. Stewart runs good routes, he gets open quickly, and he’s much tougher at the catch point than his size might indicate.
After a couple of years of struggling with poor quarterback play at Texas A&M, Stewart should be in line for his best season yet at the college level after transferring to Oregon where he’s almost certain to be a favorite target of new quarterback Dillon Gabriel.