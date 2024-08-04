2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
27. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
The Buffalo Bills said goodbye to a lot of players in the 2024 offseason, and on defense, perhaps none were more notable than the safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
What’s even more brutal? Poyer ended up signing with the Miami Dolphins…
The Bills revamped the safety position through the 2024 NFL Draft with second-round pick Cole Bishop, one of my favorite players in this year’s rookie class. Bishop has outstanding range and playmaking ability. Pairing him up with Iowa’s Xavier Nwankpa would give the Bills a young safety tandem that would have people forgetting about losing two key veterans in a hurry.
Nwankpa proved last year in his first year as a full-time starter for the Hawkeyes that he’s an impact player on the back end of the defense with 42 tackles, an interception, two tackles for loss, and a sack.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
If you base it on the College Football 25 video game, there’s probably not a better pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft than Quinshon Judkins. The guy simply cannot be stopped.
One of the top transfers in all of college football this coming season, Judkins is elusiveness personified. He’s so good at avoiding tacklers and we should see him absolutely dominate at Ohio State in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson, another outstanding NFL prospect.
The Bengals sent Joe Mixon away in a trade this offseason, and they’ve now lost Mixon and Samaje Perine in consecutive offseasons. The running back position has to be addressed and the Bengals have the bodies on the offensive line to justify this kind of investment.