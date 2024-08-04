2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
29. Detroit Lions: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Detroit Lions don’t have many holes on their roster at the moment and one thing this team can continue to do is build up the trenches defensively. The Lions already have arguably the toughest offensive line in the NFL but their defense has still been gashed a few too many times.
That’s why they prioritized DJ Reader in 2024 NFL free agency, but they could keep adding to the defensive front in the 2025 NFL Draft. Especially if a local product like Kenneth Grant falls to their pick late in round one. Grant was really disruptive last year for the Wolverines, racking up five tackles for loss and five passes batted along with an interception and 3.5 sacks.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Out goes one former LSU star linebacker, in comes another.
The Baltimore Ravens lost Patrick Queen in 2024 free agency to their division rivals in Pittsburgh, and we’ll see if 2023 third-round pick Trenton Simpson can step in and seize that starting role next to Roquan Smith.
The Ravens currently have Kyle Van Noy on the roster and if they want to maybe upgrade to a newer model, they might consider Harold Perkins, who can play both off the ball and as a pass rusher. Perkins is an absolute menace with 26 tackles for loss and 13 total sacks in his first two years at LSU.