2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
31. San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
Trying to make a mock draft selection for teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is like trying to buy a Christmas or birthday gift for a millionaire. How do you buy something for someone who probably just already has everything they want?
It’s the thought that counts, right?
No, what you do is you think with one eye on the future. The San Francisco 49ers have been trying really hard to find some players through the draft on the defensive front that they can build around but they have been quietly having to supplement a lot more through free agency and other means to add in that area.
Patrick Payton is coming off of a big year with 14 tackles for loss and 7 sacks at Florida State and could be poised for his biggest year yet off the edge. He’d be in line for a lot of favorable matchups opposite Nick Bosa in San Francisco.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
Nobody loves a big, athletic corner more than the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs lost L’Jarius Sneed in the 2024 offseason and it’s going to be fun to see how they try to replace him. Obviously, Trent McDuffie is going to take on the CB1 responsibilities and he’s more than ready for that, but the pressure is on a lot of other young guys to come through as the “next men up” after Sneed’s departure via trade to the Titans.
Tacario Davis is a 6-foot-4 cornerback prospect who forces a lot of incompletions thanks to his length. He could end up being a much higher pick than this if he can have even more ball production in the 2024 season.