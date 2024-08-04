2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full Second-Round Predictions
33. Chicago Bears: JT Tuimoloau, DL/EDGE, Ohio State
34, New England Patriots: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
35. Denver Broncos: Princely Umanmielen, DL, Ole Miss
36. Washington Commanders: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
37. Tennessee Titans: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
38. New York Giants: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
39. Las Vegas Raiders: Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M
40. Arizona Cardinals: Dani Dennis-Sutton, DL, Penn State
41. Houston Texans: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
42. New Orleans Saints: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
43. Seattle Seahawks: Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
44. Indianapolis Colts: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
46. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
47. Los Angeles Chargers: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Earnest Greene, OL, Georgia
49. Cleveland Browns: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
50. Los Angeles Rams: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
51. New York Jets: Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
52. Chicago Bears: Parker Brailsford, OL, Alabama
53. Atlanta Falcons: Rod Moore, DB, Michigan
54. Miami Dolphins: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
55. Green Bay Packers: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
56. Houston Texans: Xavier Watts, DB, Notre Dame
57. Philadelphia Eagles: Nic Anderson, WR, Oklahoma
58. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
59. Buffalo Bills: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
61. Detroit Lions: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
62. Baltimore Ravens: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
63. San Francisco 49ers: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
Analysis of key picks
Even after getting Nic Scourton in the first round, the Bears double back on defensive line/edge players with JT Tuimoloau. The Bears are rolling with Jacob Martin off the edge opposite Montez Sweat as of right now so they need the upgrades.
The Tennessee Titans took Quinn Ewers in this scenario which is obviously oddly similar to Will Levis in 2023. It might not be the direction they would choose if Levis truly doesn’t work out, but Ewers is undeniably talented and could be an interesting player to add to the mix for the Titans if Levis is just okay or has some moments where he’s too low for the organization’s liking.
The Raiders and Rams also took some shots on the quarterback position in this mock draft and the Rams took Will Howard out of Ohio State, a player who has yet to appear in any of our predictions.