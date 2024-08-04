2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
3. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and head coach Sean Payton seems to think his young, revamped roster is slated to surprise a lot of people this year. Unfortunately for Payton, the general consensus seems to be that his team will be bad in 2024, and if the Broncos are this bad, he's at least going to get a good prospect out of it.
The Broncos could be at a crossroads after this year with Courtland Sutton and his contract situation. Tim Patrick is a free agent in 2025. The Broncos have a good group of receivers this year but Luther Burden III would be a player they could feature in the passing game with his YAC abilities.
4. Washington Commanders: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The Washington Commanders got their franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft with Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, and I think it’s safe to say they’re going to use this pick here to supplement that selection.
Commanders GM Jason Peters knows how crucial a stud left tackle can be to a team’s success. He has witnessed it firsthand with the addition of Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers a handful of years ago. Kelvin Banks is a former five-star prospect who has the ability to come in and be an impact starter right away at left tackle.