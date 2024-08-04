2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
5. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The New York Giants are probably going to find out in 2024 that they’re a year too late as it relates to getting a new starting quarterback in the building. This team’s decision to invest heavily in Daniel Jones never really made sense, even though people use the 2022 season as a valid reason for his contract all the time.
The fact of the matter is, the majority of Jones’s career hasn’t been indicative that he was worthy of a massive pay day, and the Giants are really finding out the hard way.
Being able to get Shedeur Sanders or Carson Beck (or whoever the top QB prospect ends up being) from the 2025 NFL Draft class would be huge for a team that seemingly has the right pieces almost everywhere else right now.
6. Tennessee Titans: Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia
If the Titans are picking this high next year, it’s going to be fascinating to see what they do at the quarterback position. This doesn’t seem like a team that’s going to reset with another young option at quarterback if Will Levis doesn’t work out. They feel very much like a team that would get aggressive for a veteran after they made moves for players like L’Jarius Sneed, Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and others in 2024.
With that in mind, I view the Titans as wide open with this pick slot and there are people out there who believe that Mykel Williams could ultimately emerge as the top overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He certainly has the explosiveness off the snap and pass rush ability to ascend into the top three overall players.