2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Eventually, we might get to a mock draft scenario in which the Raiders actually have a shot at a top-tier quarterback. And who knows? They might take one here in this spot anyway. We’ve projected other quarterbacks in the first round of previous mock drafts and it wouldn’t be shocking if someone like Quinn Ewers of Texas or Jalen Milroe of Alabama ascended into this pick slot.
For now, the Raiders take Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who is considered one of the top five players overall in the class. Johnson has been compared to Pat Surtain II coming out of Alabama for his size, athletic traits, and pro-readiness.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Jonathan Gannon is going to want to bring pass rush in waves (who doesn’t) but he needs the personnel to do it the same way (or even similar) to what he was able to do in Philadelphia. The Cardinals just lost 2023 second-round pick BJ Ojulari to a season-ending knee injury, a significant blow to a position group that already had question marks going into the season.
It feels like the Penn State program is just cranking these top-tier NFL pass rush prospects out with relative ease these days. Abdul Carter could be the latest to come from James Franklin’s program and make a substantial impact off the edge at the NFL level. Pro Football Focus credited him with a 24.8 percent pass rush win rate last season.