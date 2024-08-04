2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
9. Minnesota Vikings: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
I can’t wait to see what an NFL team decides to do with Travis Hunter at the next level. It’s already such a joy to watch him play – and play exceptionally well – at both wide receiver and cornerback at the next level. Although an NFL team is probably going to want him to settle on a spot, I could see him helping teams both offensively and defensively even if he doesn’t play every snap both ways.
There’s no reason why you can’t throw him in your offensive gameplan if he’s a full-time corner, or vice versa. Playing for the Vikings, I think we’d see Hunter as a full-time cornerback for Brian Flores’s defense, but can you imagine the 3WR sets with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Travis Hunter?
JJ McCarthy would have to try to screw it up.
10. New Orleans Saints: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New Orleans Saints could be revamping their offensive line more significantly than anyone really expected going into this offseason.
Of course, we’ve already seen them snatch up Taliese Fuaga, one of the meanest players in the 2024 NFL Draft class, but the looming questions over Ryan Ramczyk’s future are a dark cloud over this unit. That, along with the question of whether or not Trevor Penning is a first-round bust, could end up leading to the Saints being in the market for another 1st-round tackle in 2025.
And if he’s still sitting on the board, Will Campbell might be the best player available anyway.