2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
11. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
For the first time this offseason, we’ve actually got the Seattle Seahawks taking a 1st-round quarterback in a 2025 NFL mock draft scenario. The Seahawks could pretty easily get out of Geno Smith’s contract after this season and they have Sam Howell under team control for another year. You’ve got a built-in bridge starter in case you want your young QB to sit for a year.
Jalen Milroe is getting a lot of new eyes on his game this year. Caleb DeBoer and his staff are now at Alabama after transforming Michael Penix Jr. into a top-10 draft pick at the quarterback position. Milroe certainly doesn’t lack talent, and if he can show progression this season, he could easily be a top-12 pick or better in 2025.
12. Indianapolis Colts: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
No team values RAS (Relative Athletic Score) in their draft picks more than the Indianapolis Colts, and I have a hunch that Kentucky’s Deone Walker could land somewhere on the Jordan Davis scale when it comes to his athletic traits.
For a man this large, you don’t see too many guys filling up the stat sheet with plays behind the line of scrimmage. Typically, the 350-pound players are taking up space and creating opportunities for others, but Deone Walker is a playmaker. His rare combination of size and athletic traits are top-5 worthy, but you have to determine if he’s going to play more than 50 percent of the snaps to take him that high.