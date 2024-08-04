2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
We’ve had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking a receiver in their first-round slot for most of our 2025 NFL mock draft predictions, but the playmaking cornerback out of Notre Dame was way too good to pass on here.
The Buccaneers are extremely well constructed right now, thanks to GM Jason Licht. They’ve been able to add a lot of quality talent despite picking low in the NFL Draft and Licht has done a tremendous job of keeping players around on second (or third) contracts.
Adding another stud at the cornerback position could take Todd Bowles’s defense to another level in 2025. I’d be shocked if the Bucs were picking this low but there is a level of volatility with Baker Mayfield that makes it possible.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
So, are we going to see the Pittsburgh Steelers make a move for Brandon Aiyuk or what? The 2024 offseason has been an interesting one for Pittsburgh as they moved on from former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and brought in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. They also traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, sort of making life a little more difficult for the new quarterbacks.
The need is there for the Steelers at wide receiver. We typically see this team find some gems on day two of the NFL Draft at the skill positions but Tatairoa McMillan and his playmaking ability could be too tempting to pass on here. The guy is a big play just about every time he touches the football.
If the Steelers can’t pull off a trade for Brandon Aiyuk, getting one of the top two or three guys in the 2025 NFL Draft class could be a great alternative.