2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
15. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
How can we come away from a 2025 NFL mock draft in which the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh don’t land a Michigan player?
You’ve got to think Harbaugh is going to be all over the idea of taking Wolverines in the draft wherever possible, and it makes a lot of sense. A lot of times in the NFL Draft, you’re taking risks on players you have no background with and you’re gambling on their personality fitting with the culture of your organization.
Mason Graham is not only a top-tier defensive line prospect in his own right, but he would be an ideal fit for Jim Harbaugh’s culture in Los Angeles since he was already in it at Ann Arbor.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
In his lone year as defensive coordinator of the Falcons, we saw just how important the safety position is to defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen with how he utilized Jessie Bates III. Bates was already outstanding, but he took his game to the next level in Nielsen's scheme.
The Jaguars need a playmaker like that on the back end of their defense, and Malaki Starks could be the best playmaking safety in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class. The All-American is coming off of a year in which he had seven passes broken up, three interceptions, and 52 total tackles as a leader on that stellar Georgia Bulldogs defense.