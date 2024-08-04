2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
17. Cleveland Browns: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
The Cleveland Browns will be at a crossroads this offseason with former first-round offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. Wills looked like he was going to be a mainstay at the left tackle position back in his rookie season, but he’s struggled with injuries the last couple of seasons and hasn’t been the same player when on the field for the Browns.
Cleveland is already dealing with Jack Conklin coming off of a season-ending injury. While Dawand Jones looks like he’ll be a starting option for the future at the right tackle position, the Browns might be in need of a new starting left tackle, and with all the other investments they’ve made elsewhere, getting someone on a rookie deal might be the move.
18. Los Angeles Rams: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
The Los Angeles Rams are going to be a team to watch in the 2025 offseason after already losing Aaron Donald to retirement in 2024. The idea of Matthew Stafford retiring after this season probably has some legit legs, and how close the Rams get to competing for a Super Bowl this season might determine whether or not he actually comes back.
In this instance, they would just be missing out on the playoffs or getting bounced early, at best. If that happens, I think Stafford is going to be satisfied with his ring and call it a career. In that case, the Rams become contenders for a quarterback via trade, free agency, or moving up in the draft.
Here, we get them another offensive line stud to build around. Jonah Savaiinaea is looking like the heir apparent to Jordan Morgan for Arizona at left tackle and might project better to tackle at the NFL level than Morgan, who is projected to move inside to guard for the Packers.