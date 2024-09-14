2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
The 2024 NFL and college football seasons are both officially underway, which means we now have our feet firmly planted in 2025 NFL mock draft season as well.
As the season progresses, draft needs are going to be come more and more apparent and so will emerging players at the collegiate level. There are already a number of notable players rising up the 2025 NFL Draft board early on, including Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers who finds himself at his highest spot yet in this mock draft.
Using our latest NFL Power Rankings for the draft order, let's take a look at another two-round NFL mock draft with a lot of teams getting new quarterbacks and the Raiders landing potentially the best player in the class...
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions
1. Carolina Panthers: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
If the Carolina Panthers are picking 1st overall again next year, they’re going to have to have a discussion about the quarterback position going forward. I think it’s clear based on what we saw the organization do last year (firing Frank Reich and his staff) that the ownership in Carolina was not impressed by Bryce Young. I don’t think they would hesitate for even a split second to make a QB change if the Panthers finish with the worst record in football again.
2. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Daniel Jones may not deserve to have fans waiting outside the player parking lot to boo him as he heads to his vehicle, but he also may not deserve to just be handed the Giants’ starting quarterback gig, either. Jones has been awful for the majority of his NFL career, and the Giants for some reason decided to give him $160 million on a massive contract extension. That’s the bed they made, but they could move on in 2025 and Shedeur Sanders could be the top QB in this class overall.
3. Las Vegas Raiders: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Las Vegas Raiders have a habit of missing out on the quarterback position in these mock drafts, even though there could be another viable contender for this pick. More on that soon…
For now, the Raiders go with arguably the best player on the entire board in Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter. Hunter has proven himself to be a top-flight prospect at both the cornerback position and wide receiver position, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he tells NFL teams he’s going to be working full-time at the receiver position at the next level. There’s a lot more money to be made there.
4. Tennessee Titans: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Will Levis is getting his shot this year for the Titans, and you can’t bury the guy based on one game, but the results for Levis against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 weren’t overly positive. The Titans need Levis to be smart with the football and utilize his tremendous athletic and physical gifts to elevate the offense. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will the Titans’ offense be, but Levis has a long way to go toward proving himself as a viable franchise QB option.
Quinn Ewers has really been impressive early on this year and while many scenarios and rankings have him in the teens, I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest to see some NFL team fall in love with Ewers during the process.