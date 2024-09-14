2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
5. Washington Commanders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Washington Commanders are just in need of talent across the board. They have a quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and there are plenty of other pieces to work with on this roster for GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. But after getting a potential cornerstone piece at QB in 2024, the Commanders get another potential building block here in Will Johnson out of Michigan, potentially the top corner in the entire draft.
6. Denver Broncos: Tetaroia McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Denver Broncos believe they’ve got their guy at the quarterback position in Bo Nix, but they desperately need to get him some help at the receiver position. The Broncos traded away Jerry Jeudy in the 2024 offseason and they just don’t have a ton of players who consistently create separation or make plays after the catch. Tetaroia McMillan has had some dominant outings to start off the 2024 season and has the type of size Sean Payton covets at the position.
7. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Atlanta Falcons were clearly in the market for EDGE talent in the 2024 NFL Draft until they decided to take Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick. The Falcons’ decision to take Penix and pass on the likes of Dallas Turner in that slot surprised pretty much everyone, and even after acquiring Matthew Judon in a trade with the Patriots, this position group will need to be addressed. James Pearce Jr. has the goods to be the best defensive player in this class when all is said and done.
8. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
We typically have the Patriots taking an EDGE player in our mock draft predictions but here, the fit of Will Campbell out of LSU is undeniable. Campbell could be the best left tackle prospect in this draft class, and that’s one area where the Patriots are looking for a long-term solution. There was a chance earlier this offseason that Chukwuma Okorafor could end up being the starter at that spot, which should give you a clear indicator of where this team is at.