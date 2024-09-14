2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
9. Cleveland Browns: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The Cleveland Browns have long-term questions all over their offense right now. What’s going to happen with Deshaun Watson as this season progresses? Is Amari Cooper going to be around beyond this year? What is Nick Chubb going to look like coming off of a major injury? And then you get to the offensive line. The Browns don’t exactly have the clearest picture there beyond this year, either. It could end up being that the whole offensive side of the ball is blown up in Cleveland and they start fresh at left tackle.
10. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Walker, EDGE, Georgia
The Arizona Cardinals have some good-looking pieces on the roster and a lot of assets to work with, but they are another team that just needs to do what they can to add playmakers and get the best talent possible. Mykel Walker is a pressure player who is listed at EDGE but can play all over the defensive front and give Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals a viable top option to terrorize quarterbacks off the edge.
11. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Green Bay Packers curiously left the cornerback position largely untouched this offseason. After seeing what they gave up against the Philadelphia Eagles, they might be kicking themselves for that decision. The Packers need to make some long-term investments at the cornerback position after declining Eric Stokes’s fifth-year option, and Benjamin Morrison could be one of the best values they’d find picking at this point in round one.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to give things time to play out, of course, but new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen saw his defense give up more passing yards in Week 1 (312) than any other team in the league. Granted, they were going up against the vaunted Miami Dolphins’ passing attack in Week 1, but there are still going to be reinforcements needed. And things could get worse before they get better as Tyson Campbell is going on IR. How about another former Bulldog to roam around the back end and make plays in Malaki Starks?