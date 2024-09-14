2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
13. Cincinnati Bengals: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
What’s going to happen after this season with the Cincinnati Bengals and players like Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase? In all likelihood, we’ll see at least one of them back. Most likely Chase, for sure. But there’s a real possibility that Higgins could be gone in 2025 and the Bengals would be down both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins at that point. Joe Burrow needs weapons, and in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Bengals are in position for one of the best in Luther Burden III.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Pittsburgh Steelers always go after the best value player on the board, and most of the time they seem to gravitate toward guys in the trenches on either side of the ball. Here, they are able to land one of the most imposing players on the defensive line in all of college football with Michigan’s Mason Graham falling to the 14th overall pick. This kind of prediction could look silly once we get to 2025 and Graham is a lock for the top five picks, but the Steelers would be a fun fit no matter what.
15. Chicago Bears: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
The Chicago Bears have done everything they can to surround Caleb Williams with weapons, and it’s now time to make sure he isn’t lacking help on the offensive line.
The Bears have the tackle position seemingly figured out between the three of Darnell Wright (right tackle), Braxton Jones (left tackle), and rookie Kiran Amegadjie who could be a future starter as well. The interior offensive line is another question mark itself, and Jonah Savaiinaea has the tools to project well there. The Bears have to make sure Williams is well-protected.
16. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
One of the first orders of business for Jim Harbaugh after taking this job with the Los Angeles Chargers was to virtually gut the skill position groups offensively and start fresh. The Chargers reloaded at receiver, running back, and tight end, but they are still a bit patchwork and very much a work in progress at those spots. We know how crucial the tight end position is for Harbaugh’s offense, and he might just want one of the best guys he had at Michigan to come and play for him in the NFL. Colston Loveland to the Chargers is the ideal player-team fit.