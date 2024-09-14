2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
17. Indianapolis Colts: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Indianapolis Colts are already one of the most athletic teams on both sides of the ball and someone like Abdul Carter wouldn’t be coming in and lowering the bar by any means. Carter could be the next in a seemingly very long line of recent Penn State pass rushers to make it to the next level as a top-flight prospect. He is one of the top players on Dane Brugler’s initial big board and has been getting after the quarterback early this season.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
There are two major long-term questions for the Seattle Seahawks as of right now – the quarterback position and the offensive line. Since it might be a little rich to view the Seahawks in the 1st-round quarterback market, we shift our attention to the offensive line. Emery Jones Jr. could come in for Seattle and play either tackle or guard and give them a long-term starting option to protect whoever is playing QB and pave the way for Kenneth Walker in the running game.
19. Minnesota Vikings: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Minnesota Vikings won’t get to see their top draft pick JJ McCarthy this season, but this Minnesota team is still well-built and they could make strides this year even without McCarthy in the fold. One of the areas of this team that could see some attention in the 2025 offseason is the defensive front. The Vikings land one of the most unique players in all of college football in this mock draft scenario with Deone Walker coming to the Twin Cities, bringing size and playmaking ability behind the line of scrimmage.
20. Los Angeles Rams: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
The Los Angeles Rams have done an outstanding job of reloading and rebuilding the last few years through the NFL Draft and I expect that to continue in 2025. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams used their top two picks on a couple of defensive trench players in Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, and here they get a playmaker at the cornerback position in Shavon Revel to come in and capitalize off of the pressure those guys provide up front.