2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
21. New Orleans Saints: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The New Orleans Saints were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL for me in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Whether or not they can keep that up throughout the season when they’re not playing the Carolina Panthers remains to be seen, but the Saints might have a better foundation in place than I expected. Still, I think this team is poised to go toward the trenches with its first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. We typically have them going for the offensive line, but a prospect like Tyleik Williams on the defensive interior would be fantastic as well.
22. Miami Dolphins: Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M
The situation with Tua Tagovailoa is scary and something the Miami Dolphins are going to have to tread carefully with going forward. Although the Dolphins have made a substantial investment in Tagovailoa despite his injury and concussion history, it’s possible that we could see Tagovailoa retire in the near future after some of the scary scenes we have witnessed from him after taking brutal hits. Getting another quarterback on a team-friendly deal would be top priority in that case and Conner Weigman is more tools than production at this point but he has the tools NFL teams covet.
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, DL/EDGE, Texas A&M
When in doubt, go after a pass rusher. Right?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well-built on both sides of the ball and if we see the offense continue to progress under Baker Mayfield in the 2024 season, this team could be a dark horse contender in the NFC. One of the biggest reasons why this team could go far is the defense coached by Todd Bowles, and the fact that they never seem to lack anything on that side of the ball. That’s a huge credit to Jason Licht for understanding that championship defenses are built from the inside out and getting a playmaker like Nic Scourton would be a tremendous use of assets here.
24. Buffalo Bills: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
The Buffalo Bills are off to a quick 2-0 start this season, and we’re seeing Josh Allen carry this team as many expected him to do following the loss of a number of very notable players this offseason. The Bills still have holes on the roster moving forward, and one of the places they could find the best value at this point in the 2025 NFL Draft is potentially at linebacker. Harold Perkins Jr. is arguably the best in the class and would be a Day 1 starter for Buffalo.