2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
29. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Dallas Cowboys got their offensive stars locked in to some big-time contracts, re-signing both wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott to new record-setting deals just before the start of the season. In Prescott’s case, it came just in the nick of time.
The Cowboys are going to need more playmakers on cheap rookie deals in the near future and Ashton Jeanty would fill their biggest offensive need as of right now. He could be a really fun playmaker for this Dallas offense to add to the mix.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Baltimore Ravens always come away from the first round (and every round, for that matter) of the NFL Draft with a big-time value and Kenneth Grant could fit that description for them here. Grant may not be a finished product at this point but he has all of the talent in the world to work with and the Ravens have a history of maximizing players like this. And they also love guys coming from that Michigan program.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
The San Francisco 49ers have tried desperately to find a viable solution on the opposite side of the line from Nick Bosa at the EDGE position, and they just haven’t been able to lock anything down. We saw them cycle through a wide variety of options last year and they brought in Leonard Floyd to try and raise the floor this year. There are some pretty solid EDGE players in this year’s class including Patrick Payton, who had 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks last season.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their best players in the 2024 offseason when they had to trade cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs simply couldn’t fit his new contract into the budget. We’ll see what happens as this season progresses with so many young players getting golden opportunities to prove their worth in Kansas City’s defensive backfield, but the Chiefs could be in the market for cornerbacks in next year’s draft. Maxwell Hairston had five interceptions and a forced fumble last year and already has a forced fumble again this year.