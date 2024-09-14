2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
2024 NFL mock draft: Full 2nd-round predictions
33. Chicago Bears (from Panthers): Landon Jackson, DL/EDGE, Arkansas
34. New York Giants: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
35. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
36. Tennessee Titans: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
37. Washington Commanders: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
38. Denver Broncos: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
39. Atlanta Falcons: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
40. New England Patriots: Jalon Walker, LB, Gergia
41. Cleveland Browns: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
42. Arizona Cardinals: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
43. Green Bay Packers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
44. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darrell Jackson, DL, Florida State
45. Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
46. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
47. Chicago Bears: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
49. Indianapolis Colts: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
50. Seattle Seahawks: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
51. Buffalo Bills (from Texans via Vikings): Sam Brown, WR, Miami
52. Carolina Panthers (from Rams): Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
53. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
54. Miami Dolphins: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
55. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
56. Buffalo Bills: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
57. Houston Texans: Princely Umanmeilen, DL, Ole Miss
58. New York Jets: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
59. Philadelphia Eagles: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
60. Detroit Lions: Sebastian Castro, DB, Iowa
61. Dallas Cowboys: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
62. Baltimore Ravens: Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
63. San Francisco 49ers: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
We won't give analysis for every selection here in the second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft, but let's highlight a handful of the notable picks, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders taking Cam Ward near the top of the second round.
While the Raiders missed out on the QBs in round one, Cam Ward is the type of player who is sneaking into that 1st-round discussion right now and could be someone who ends up in that conversation with the other top guys before all is said and done.
The Broncos did go with wide receivers in back-to-back rounds in this 2025 mock draft just like we saw them do back in the 2020 NFL Draft when they took both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the first two rounds. The Broncos do have other needs, but supporting and surrounding Bo Nix with talent is of the utmost importance.
The Seahawks did end up taking a shot on a quarterback in this mock draft as has become pretty common in our predictions, this time getting Penn State's very interesting Drew Allar, a player who has five touchdowns and over 17 yards per completion through the Nittany Lions' first two games this year.
The Kansas City Chiefs just get richer offensively. This is a team that could be looking for upgrades at the running back position to pair with Isiah Pacheco so he stays fresh, and Quinshon Judkins could be an incredible value late in the second round.