2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
5. Tennessee Titans: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans finishing with one of the five worst records in the NFL might surprise everyone in that organization at this point. The Titans have made a lot of bold moves this offseason, going after the likes of Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard in free agency. They also traded for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and recently acquired Ernest Jones Jr. from the Rams. It’s clear they think highly of the roster and Will Levis’s chances of breaking out. If they do end up this high in the NFL Draft order, James Pearce Jr. coming off the edge could take that defense to another level.
6. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Patriots are following the formula after drafting a rookie quarterback already. They went and immediately got him weapons to start growing with at receiver with second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-round pick Javon Baker. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the focus is going to be on the offensive line for the Patriots. They went after some potential diamonds in the rough at roster cuts, but getting a premier prospect in the building would be ideal for Drake Maye’s development.
7. Washington Commanders: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Penn State seems to crank out the NFL-caliber edge rushers these days, and you know who might be hoping to catch lightning in a bottle twice? Dan Quinn, whose first year in Dallas saw the arrival of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. Abdul Carter is now wearing Parsons’ old #11 at Penn State, and he has the traits to be the next in a long line of top-tier edge rusher prospects from that program.
8. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Even though the Chargers went heavier on Baltimore Ravens castoffs this offseason than Michigan Wolverines prospects, Jim Harbaugh is going to start getting his guys. There are still a lot of top-tier players at Michigan who have ties to Harbaugh and others on his Chargers staff, and Graham is one of their prized prospects. The Chargers went with Joe Alt in 2024, and they get another beast in the trenches – this time defensively – in 2025.