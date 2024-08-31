2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
9. Seattle Seahawks: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Safety play is so huge for Mike Macdonald and what he likes to do defensively. For years, we’ve seen the Baltimore Ravens emphasize the importance of that position in their defensive scheme and Macdonald is certain to continue holding it in high regard. You don’t often see safeties taken this high in the draft anymore and Starks is going to need to couple a big season with big-time pre-draft workouts, but he’d be a great fit with Seattle.
10. Arizona Cardinals: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Arizona Cardinals are just stacking offseasons right now. They are filling up the talent pool for head coach Jonathan Gannon. Although this team could overachieve in 2024 based on the mass expectations people seem to have of them, there’s no doubt that another trip to the top 10 of the NFL Draft could help this team significantly. Getting a playmaker at the cornerback position like Benjamin Morrison could take Gannon’s defense to another level.
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Pittsburgh Steelers tried desperately to trade for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and it just wasn’t in the cards. In fact, Broncos head coach Sean Payton made sure it didn’t happen by rejecting an offer for Courtland Sutton to go to San Francisco in a potential three-team deal. The Steelers will have to settle for a consolation prize here in Luther Burden, a dynamic playmaker after the catch. Though we can’t help but wonder…Who’s going to be playing QB for this team in 2025?
12. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Saints’ offensive line is in a bit of disarray at the moment. Former first-round pick Trevor Penning looks like he could end up being a bust. Ryan Ramczyk may never play again. The Saints lost Andrus Peat in 2024 via free agency. There is reason to believe they will go back to the offensive line well even after drafting Taliese Fuaga in the first round this past Spring.