2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
13. Indianapolis Colts: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
The Indianapolis Colts value one thing above all in the NFL Draft, and it’s elite athletes. The Colts are loaded on both sides of the ball with some of the freakiest athletes to come up from the college ranks in recent years, and GM Chris Ballard isn’t going to back down on that strategy anytime soon. Shavon Revel is an ascending cornerback prospect who debuted at #12 on the aforementioned big board of Dane Brugler. He could be a great fit with the Colts here.
14. Denver Broncos: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Denver Broncos made a surprising decision at roster cuts to let go of veteran receiver Tim Patrick. Courtland Sutton’s future with the team beyond this year is slightly murky, and we know Sean Payton values receivers with great size. McMillan has that in spades. The 6-foot-5 receiver out of Arizona is a big play waiting to happen and would be an ideal pickup for the Broncos, who need to keep surrounding Bo Nix with weapons.
15. Chicago Bears: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Chicago Bears finally don’t hold the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, can you believe it? After landing Caleb Williams, the focus now shifts to making life as easy on him as possible. The two greatest allies of a young quarterback are a running game and a strong defense, and the Bears will want to keep building on the defensive side of the ball. Mykel Williams could be a steal at this stage of the draft and would be a great fit for Matt Eberflus opposite Montez Sweat.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
When in doubt, take a potential playmaker on the interior defensive line. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a pretty good-looking roster right now and are set up well for the future. A team like this needs to consistently invest in and raise the floor in the trenches. When you can control the line of scrimmage, you are going to raise the floor of the entire season record-wise.