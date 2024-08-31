2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
17. Atlanta Falcons: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
It had been a very offense heavy offseason for the Atlanta Falcons until just recently when they made a couple of moves that could honestly change the fortunes of their entire 2024 season. In less than a 24 hour period, the Falcons pulled off a trade to acquire pass rusher Matthew Judon from the Patriots and then signed safety Justin Simmons, who was inexplicably still sitting in free agency. We’ll see which of those guys will be around beyond this season, but the Falcons need to keep adding. Nic Scourton is a weapon on the defensive front who makes a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage.
18. Los Angeles Rams: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
There are a couple of quarterbacks I think you have to consider here as long-term replacement options for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. Quinn Ewers might have the most hype at this point, but Texas A&M quarterback Conner Wiegman is going to be nipping at his heels. The quarterback class this year is not as strong as 2024, but Ewers has all of the traits to be an NFL starter if he can continue to progress.
19. Cleveland Browns: Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU
The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make coming up and they need to get cost-controlled at certain key areas of the roster. They have paid a lot of money at quarterback and receiver and will have to hit on some prospects in the draft along the offensive line. The Browns may not be keeping Jedrick Wills around beyond this year and veteran Jack Conklin has been dealing with injuries as well.
20. Buffalo Bills: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Maybe this is a little bit of recency bias, but the loss of Matt Milano is going to be a tough one for the Buffalo Bills to overcome this year along with all of their other losses defensively. The Bills are reloading a little bit, and hoping Josh Allen can carry the team into playoff prominence, but the rest of the roster might take a little bit to catch up. Getting a playmaker like Harold Perkins could be top priority come time for next year’s draft.