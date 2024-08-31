2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have one of the freakiest big men in the NFL in Vita Vea, who has an unreal combination of size and athletic traits. Why not add another to the mix with Kentucky’s Deone Walker? The 6-foot-6, 350-pound interior lineman made more plays behind the line of scrimmage last year than you typically see from guys his size and could form an elite trio with Vea and Calijah Kancey in Tampa Bay.
22. New York Jets: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
What the New York Jets end up doing in the 2025 NFL Draft might depend completely on what happens with Aaron Rodgers beyond this season. If Rodgers plays another year, it makes sense to keep surrounding him with as much talent as possible and get a playmaker at tight end like Colston Loveland in the mix. If Rodgers does retire after this year, the Jets might be a team to watch in terms of moving up for a QB.
23. Green Bay Packers: Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech
The Green Bay Packers made a lot of moves to upgrade their defense in the 2024 offseason, including hiring Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator. The Packers revamped their linebacker group, they completely overhauled safety, but they didn’t do much in the way of changing up the cornerback position. And that was quite a surprise. The Packers go after Mansoor Delane here, making his first-round debut in our 2025 NFL mock draft series. Playing in the ACC, Hafley (the former Boston College head coach) will be very familiar with his game.
24. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had never taken a cornerback in the first round prior to 2024 when he took Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. I think we can expect him to return to his bread and butter in the 2025 NFL Draft which is taking guys in the trenches. The Eagles lost Jason Kelce in the 2024 offseason and that loss looms larger than most people realize. Getting another option on the interior offensive line in Jonah Savaiinaea would be fantastic.