2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
25. Cincinnati Bengals: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be a very intriguing team to watch all throughout the 2024 offseason. Could they end up losing Tee Higgins to free agency? Will Ja’Marr Chase demand a trade? We already saw defensive end Trey Hendrickson demand a trade earlier this offseason, and his time with the Bengals may be running out. If that’s the case, the Bengals will be in the market for help at defensive end and JT Tuimoloau could be an ideal fit at the back end of the first round.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Dallas Cowboys got one big contract done, getting CeeDee Lamb signed to a record-setting long-term deal. The next on the list will be Dak Prescott. If the Cowboys can’t come to terms with Prescott, that QB situation obviously vaults to the front of the priority list. But this Cowboys team needs help at running back in a bad way, and they could be the ideal landing spot for Ashton Jeanty, who is considered by many to be the RB1 of the 2025 NFL Draft class.
27. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Miami Dolphins have been doing some reshaping of their defense this offseason, including adding Chop Robinson off the edge to go with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. The revamping of the defensive line won’t stop there, though, as Miami is still working to replace departed free agent Christian Wilkins, who has been extremely impactful for this team. Kenneth Grant isn’t a one-for-one replacement but he can be an asset to Miami’s new-look defensive front.
28. Houston Texans: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
The Texans could go a number of directions with this pick including trade out of the first round like we saw them do this past year. One way or another, you can never have too many good cornerbacks in the mix and the Texans have been building their secondary under head coach DeMeco Ryans. They used a second-round pick on Kamari Lassiter this year to pair him up with Derek Stinley Jr. and here they get another playmaker in Maxwell Hairston, who could allow Lassiter to kick insider where he played a lot at Georgia.