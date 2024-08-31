2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
29. Baltimore Ravens: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Baltimore Ravens always want to establish an identity as a physical team on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and I think we’ll see them hone in on that one way or the other in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here, they land Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, a starter for the Gophers at left tackle who could kick over to the right side in the NFL or possibly even play some guard for the Ravens if they see that kind of vision with him. He’s massive at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds.
30. Detroit Lions: Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
The Detroit Lions are going to be a fun team to watch next offseason because they’ve already established such a strong core of young players. Whatever they end up adding to the mix is going to feel like icing on the cake. When you’re a team this good, you want to find the biggest difference maker possible and seek out diamonds in the rough at premium positions. Getting a pass rusher like Patrick Payton could give this team a valuable pass rush weapon to rotate early off the edge.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Lander Barton, LB, Utah
The San Francisco 49ers have lost a lot of really good players on the defensive side of the ball in recent years. As good as they are on offense, that defense isn’t exactly “patchwork” but they are starting to trend in that direction with guys like De’Vondre Campbell coming in and playing a big role this season. Getting another stud linebacker to pair up with Fred Warner should be a priority for the Niners and Lander Barton has all of the tools and traits they usually covet.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Kansas City Chiefs are banking on their 2022 NFL draft class at cornerback – a whopping four players – to really keep that particular position group thriving in 2024. We know Trent McDuffie is an absolute stud, but the departure of L’Jarius Sneed could hurt the Chiefs more than they realize, especially early on this season. This team will look to add in the defensive backfield in the 2025 NFL Draft and Denzel Burke could be one of the top steals in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft.