2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions, Travis Hunter on top
2024 NFL mock draft: Full 2nd round predictions
33. Chicago Bears (from Panthers): Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
34. Las Vegas Raiders: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
35. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings): Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma
36. New York Giants: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
37. Tennessee Titans: Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M
38. New England Patriots: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
39. Washington Commanders: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
40. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
41. Seattle Seahawks: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
42. Arizona Cardinals: Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
43. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
44. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
45. Indianapolis Colts: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
46. Denver Broncos: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
47. Chicago Bears: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
49. Atlanta Falcons: Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
50. Carolina Panthers (from Rams): Princely Umanmeilen, DL/EDGE, Ole Miss
51. Cleveland Browns: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
52. Buffalo Bills: Sam Brown, WR, Miami
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
54. New York Jets: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
55. Green Bay Packers: Sebastian Castro, DB, Iowa
56. Philadelphia Eagles: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
57. Cincinnati Bengals: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
58. Dallas Cowboys: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
59. Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
60. Houston Texans: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
61. Baltimore Ravens: Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
62. Detroit Lions: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
63. San Francisco 49ers: Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
We won’t dive into every selection of this second round, but there are a couple of notable picks to highlight.
The Las Vegas Raiders landed Shedeur Sanders in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft and here in the second round they get Emeka Egbuka to pair with him at receiver. Although Egbuka doesn’t strike as a true “WR1” at the next level, the situation with Davante Adams and the Raiders bears monitoring as this year progresses.
The Tennessee Titans, picking 5th in this scenario, went with Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman here in the second round. Weigman is expected to potentially push for 1st-round status as the season progresses. The Titans would obviously be in the market for a QB if Will Levis doesn’t cut it.
The New York Jets also got themselves on the board when it comes to the quarterback position. Drew Allar has traits to end up in the 1st-round conversation as well but this year at Penn State will be telling one way or the other if he’s got NFL-level chops.