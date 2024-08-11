2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
Another week, another mock draft. Our latest 2025 NFL mock draft is two rounds long and has some wild trades. Some of us truly live for mock draft, and even though the 2024 NFL Draft class have not taken a real snap in the NFL yet, we are still going to bring you 2025 mock drafts weekly.
There is a lot that can change from now until the 2025 NFL Draft, which will happen in April of 2025. Heck, we have an entire season before next year's draft. However, we can definitely get a decent gauge on which teams are likely picking near the top and which are likely picking near the bottom.
In this 2025 NFL mock draft, it's two rounds long and has some wild trades that could shake up the league for years to come. Let's dive in to our latest NFL mock draft!
1. Carolina Panthers - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Carolina reset at head coach and general manager this offseason, so the regime that drafted Bryce Young is no longer running the show. I would not be surprised to see HC Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan decide that Young might not be the guy for them.
It would be a bold move, but a needed one. And for all that the unwanted attention that is coming to Colorado football, this is a team that does have some high-end prospects, and Shedeur Sanders is on pace to be a first-round quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
2. Tennessee Titans - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
That would leave Carson Beck to the Tennessee Titans, and this is a great scenario that’s just unfolded for them. Currently, second-year QB Will Levis is set to try and prove to the Titans that he is a franchise quarterback, but I am not sure Levis has it in him. The Titans picking second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft is surely going to force them to take Beck.
He’d give them a high-end QB prospect, and it would also allow Titans GM Ran Carthon to reset at QB with someone who would be a better prospect coming out than Will Levis was. Beck could potentially have Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins to throw to in his rookie season