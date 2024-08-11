2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
19. Chicago Bears - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
It truly feels like one of the last things that the Chicago Bears are missing is another interior defensive player. It’s clear that the trade for Montez Sweat in the 2023 NFL Season paid off, as they not only got him signed long-term, but Sweat helped turn this unit around, as it ended the year holding opponents to less than 20 points per game, which is outstanding.
Perhaps Matt Eberflus has figured this unit out for the long-term. Well, with the offense being a bit more complete on paper, I could see GM Ryan Poles adding another rookie contract to the DL in Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.
If rookie QB Caleb Williams is legit in 2024, this Bears team is going to be a force in 2025, and there is no better way to be a force than to be fierce in the trenches. Chicago also needs more iOL help as well, so that could be an option in this NFL mock draft.
20. Atlanta Falcons - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The Atlanta Falcons made a shocking move to not take an EDGE rusher with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They took Michael Penix Jr instead and addressed their DL much later in the NFL Draft. Well, GM Terry Fontenot could make up for that a bit and perhaps take Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss at pick 20.
The Falcons should be a good team in 2024, but their ceiling is limited with Kirk Cousins under center. Nonetheless, with the Falcons having a young QB in the building, they could get ahead and build up their defense over the next few offseasons.
Atlanta could be in line to win nine or 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and perhaps come away with the NFC South title. This would guarantee them one home playoff game.