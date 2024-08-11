2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
23. New York Giants (via NYJ) - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The New York Giants continue to add to their WR room, and in their trade-down with the New York Jets, they land another WR in Evan Stewart from Oregon. So all of a sudden, the Giants could have a lethal WR duo with Malik Nabers, who’d be in year two in 2025, and now the rookie Stewart. The one issue here is that this team is poorly run and does not have a franchise QB in the building.
The Giants can do a hard reset at the position in 2025, but with them not taking a QB in the first round, they must address the position in round two. Furthermore, the G-Men also need more quality OL players, so WR might not be the best option here. If GM Joe Schoen is still calling the shots, I would not expect a good decision in the 2025 NFL Draft.
24. Houston Texans - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Houston Texans are going to be insanely good in the 2024 NFL Season. They now have a wide-open Super Bowl window thanks to the excellence of CJ Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans, who helped lead the team to a 10-7 record, division title, and Divisional Round appearance in the 2023 NFL Season.
They take Barrett Carter with the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The linebacker position is interesting, as the FA market at ILB never seems to be too deep, so if a team wants to bring in the enforcer for the middle of their defense, they might be best served taking one in the NFL Draft.
With Ryans himself being a former linebacker, he could probably scout this position quite well, so Barrett Carter becomes the choice for Houston in this NFL mock draft.