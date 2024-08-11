2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
25. Dallas Cowboys - Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
The Dallas Cowboys could be all over the place in 2024. It is truly hard to gauge how good this team will be, as they have lost quite a bit, including former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. All of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are without deals as well. Well, their new DC is Mike Zimmer, so perhaps Dallas tries to beef up the unit to Zimmer’s liking and takes Harold Perkins Jr from LSU at pick 25.
The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the last three NFL seasons. They seem to have an uphill battle to replicate that record for a fourth-straight season. Should Dallas continue to try and make this current era work, or should they perhaps consider blowing it all up and starting fresh in this NFL mock draft?
26. Philadelphia Eagles - Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
The Philadelphia Eagles will always have a strong roster as long as Howie Roseman is the team’s General Manager. He is among the best at what he does in the NFL and has been to two Super Bowls, winning one of them in 2017. The Eagles also always have strong play in the trenches, which is on purpose.
With the 26th pick, Roseman decides to further invest in the trenches and will take Patrick Payton, an EDGE rusher from Florida State. Their defense was quite inconsistent in 2023, so they brought in veteran mind Vic Fangio to stabilize the unit. Fangio loves being able to get home to the opposing QB without blitzing, and a huge way to do that is to be strong up front.
Fangio gets another new pass rusher in Payton to go along with guys like Jalen Carter, Bryce Huff, and Nolan Smith. Defensive lineman Brandon Graham will also play in his last NFL season in 2024 after spending his entire career with Philly.