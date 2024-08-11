2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
27. Indianapolis (via CIN) - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts made the big trade-down move with the Cincinnati Bengals and still were able to grab the best TE in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Colston Loveland projects to be the top TE in the class, and a true TE1 could be what the Colts are missing on offense. For all of the errors that GM Chris Ballard has made over the year at the QB spot, he may have found a franchise one in Anthony Richardson, who showed some promise in very limited action during his rookie season.
Indy added Texas WR AD Mitchell in the 2024 NFL Draft, and do already have Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, and Jonathan Taylor for Richardson to use. The one missing piece could be Loveland, who comes into a ready-made situation on offense.
If the Colts won nine games in 2023 with OK quarterback play from Gardner Minshew, how many games would they win in 2024 if Richardson ends up being a legitimate QB? Do not sleep on this team from being excellent and a Super Bowl dark horse.
28. Buffalo Bills - Ollie Gordon IV, RB, Oklahoma State
The Buffalo Bills make a bit of a surprising move here and take Ollie Gordon IV from Oklahoma State at the bottom of the first round. It’s not the wisest move from GM Brandon Beane, but one that indicates the team hopes to continue winning now with Josh Allen. Allen threw 18 interceptions in the 2023 regular season, so that’s a huge piece of his game I am sure he wants to clean up.
Well, one of a quarterback’s best friends is a fierce rushing attack, so maybe Gordon and James Cook can form a lethal rushing duo in the cold weather AFC East. This selection could actually end up being huge for the Bills in 2025. Buffalo could target someone in the secondary here or even another body along the defensive front.