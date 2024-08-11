2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
29. Detroit Lions - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Oh man, are the Detroit Lions going to be good in the 2024 NFL Season. In this mock draft, the Lions decide to bolster their DL even more with Kenneth Grant from Michigan, a very wise selection and a player who gets to remain in-state to begin his NFL career. The Lions added DJ Reader and Marcus Davenport to the defensive line in free agency this offseason.
They also once again re-made their secondary and still have Aidan Hutchinson, who could be in line for an insane year. GM Brad Holmes has been excellent during his tenure with the Lions, as he’s made some grand-slam NFL Draft selections.
This should inspire confidence that Holmes and his staff can again scout the correct player to help further the long-term success and culture of the franchise. Kenneth Grant is the pick here.
Can the Lions make a Super Bowl run in the 2024 NFL Season? Do they have enough to make another leap? I think so.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
The Baltimore Ravens could go in a few different directions here. They did lose guard John Simpson to the New York Jets this offseason, so bolstering their interior offensive line seems like a wise idea. The Ravens take Parker Brailsford, a center from Alabama at the bottom of the first round.
In 2023, the Ravens again showed the NFL just how good they can be, but again blew it when the postseason rolled around. They had a great shot to represent the conference in the Super Bowl, but could not muster much against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens might need some major adjustments to break through and make the Super Bowl, but for now, they will boost their offensive line in this NFL mock draft.