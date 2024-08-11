2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
31. San Francisco 49ers - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The San Francisco 49ers have to be sick to their stomachs, right? I mean, this team has lost two Super Bowls since 2019, both to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been a notable offseason for the Niners, who are currently trying to appease Brandon Aiyuk. As I type these words out, there is no long-term deal from the Niners for Aiyuk, but there could be one coming soon.
The Niners elect to boost their secondary by selecting Tacario Davis, a cornerback from Arizona. The brain trust of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have done wonders to this roster in recent years, so you have to figure that most of their decisions in the NFL Draft will pan out in the right way.
The Niners could target a tackle with this selection, though, as Trent Williams is getting older.
32. Las Vegas Raiders (via KC) - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Trade! The Las Vegas Raiders trade up with the Kansas City Chiefs and take Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State at the bottom of the first round. He rushed for nearly 3,000 yards during the first two years of his collegiate career at Ole Miss, and will play for the Buckeyes in 2024.
The Raiders did lose Josh Jacobs in free agency this past offseason, so the idea here is that Judkins can turn into their new bell-cow running back.
The Raiders took EDGE rusher Abdul Carter at the top of the first round and came away with a top running back at the bottom of the first round. As of now, the team needs to target a quarterback, as neither Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell feel like long-term options for the team. Will they address the QB in the next round?
There you have it. Here’s our first-round of the latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Let’s now dive into the second round and talk about some of the more notable selections there.