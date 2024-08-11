2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
Round 2
33. Chicago Bears - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
34. Tennessee Titans - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
35. New England Patriots - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
36. Denver Broncos - Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
37. Kansas City Chiefs (via LVR) - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
38. New York Giants - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
39. Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Bond, WR, Alabama
40. Washington Commanders - Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
41. New Orleans Saints - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
42. Buffalo Bills - Fernando Carmona Jr, OT, Arkansas
43. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado
44. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
45. Indianapolis Colts - Jeremiah Cooper, S, Iowa State
46. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
47. Dallas Cowboys (via JAX) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
48. Cleveland Browns - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
49. Carolina Panthers - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
50. Los Angeles Chargers - Tyler Onyedim, DT, Iowa State
51. Chicago Bears - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
52. Atlanta Falcons - Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
53. Miami Dolphins - Rod Moore, S, Michigan
54. Green Bay Packers - Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
55. New York Giants (via NYJ) - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
56. Houston Texans - Dane Key, WR, Kentucky
57. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DAL) - Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
58. Philadelphia Eagles - Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse
59. Indianapolis Colts (via CIN) - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
60. Buffalo Bills - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
61. Detroit Lions - Elic Ayoanor, WR, Stanford
62. Baltimore Ravens - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
63. San Francisco 49ers - JT Tuimoloau - EDGE, Ohio State
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Jaydn Ott, RB, California
Highlighting the Key Picks
The Chicago Bears take Donovan Jackson from Ohio State at the top of the second round. Their interior offensive line could definitely use a boost, and if all goes well with Caleb Williams in 2024, the Bears could be launching into contention in 2025. And no matter how offensive the NFL gets, games are still won and lost in the trenches.
A few picks later the New York Giants reset at QB and take Jalen Milroe from Alabama. Honestly, it is hard to say if Giants GM Joe Schoen will even keep his job beyond this year. He's done a mostly awful job at constructing this roster, and has no clear long-term play at QB in year three. It's just a bad situation overall, so the Giants simply need to bring in a rookie QB. There is no shortcut here to find a franchise passer.
Another QB comes off the board at pick 44 with Cameron Ward to the Seattle Seahawks. New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has to acknowledge that Geno Smith is not going to be their long-term option, so they also must reset at QB at some point. Smith is just barely good enough for the Seahawks staff to get a gauge on the players they want to keep around for the long-term, but he's not leading them on a deep playoff run or anything.
It's time for a change at QB, so the Seahawks take Ward in this 2025 NFL mock draft.
At the bottom of the second round, the Kansas City Chiefs get another weapon for Patrick Mahomes in Jaydn Ott, a RB from California. KC actually has a good bit of needs on both sides of the ball, but Mahomes' greatness is able to cover up a lot. Would the Chiefs taking a RB in the second round be a wise idea?
There you have it, folks, our latest mock draft.