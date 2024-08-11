2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
3. New England Patriots - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The New England Patriots desperately need a WR1. They took Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they are at least trying to bring a WR1 to the team. There were also a ton of reports that the team was prepared to make a huge offer for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but that ship has seemed to have sailed away.
Right now, they aren’t going to be very good in 2024, and two big positions they could target would be left tackle and wide receiver. The Patriots decide on Luther Burden, a WR from Missouri, in this NFL mock draft.
He’d give New England a stud WR1 at the next level and could form a nice duo with Drake Maye, who may not start in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Patriots de-facto GM Eliot Wolf definitely as a huge mess to clean up, a mess that was left by Bill Belichick. His poor moves as a roster-builder have gotten the Patriots to this point, so they are likely going to struggle for the next couple of seasons.
4. Los Angeles Rams (via DEN) - Jaxon Dart, QB, Ole Miss
The Los Angeles Rams make a huge trade up the 2025 NFL Draft board and take Jaxon Dart, a QB from Ole Miss. A move this aggressive for Les Snead and the Rams would tell me that the Matthew Stafford era is nearing its end. Stafford is set to play in his age-36 season in 2024, and he’s always been banged up, so it’s not a shock that the Rams could make a move like this in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the talented young group that they’ve assembled, it’d be silly of them to not at the same time try to find a young QB, as Stafford may not have a lot of time left in the NFL. It’s unfortunate, as Stafford is a Hall of Fame talent, but that’s just how this league works. Could the Rams actually trade up over 10 spots to take a QB?