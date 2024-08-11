2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
7. Arizona Cardinals - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Arizona Cardinals feel like they are just one more strong offseason away from leaping into contender status for 2024. They were the best four-win team in NFL history in 2023, if that makes sense, and I am predicting them to double their win total for 2024. However, in this NFL mock draft, the Cardinals are again picking inside the top-10, and after what could be an active free agency period, the team will take Mason Graham, a DT from Michigan, to put the finishing touches on their defensive line.
Their head coach, Jonathan Gannon, is a defensive mind, so you have to assume that he’ll be pounding the table for a top defensive prospect. Graham can help shore up the Cards DL and will bring a boost that is felt across the entire unit.
Do not sleep on the Arizona Cardinals over the next couple of seasons. They have a solid structure in place and are going to make some noise in the 2024 NFL Season.
8. Washington Commanders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Washington Commanders roster is just bad and needs a ton of work still, and the first offseason from GM Adam Peters does not seem all that great to me. I believe Jayden Daniels was the wrong pick at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but here we are. Peters also signed guys like Bobby Wagner, Austin Ekeler, and Zach Ertz in free agency, so he is clearly living in the past.
The offensive line is a mess and the defense is definitely missing some players. Well, can the Washington Commanders find a stud on the backend in Will Johnson? Johnson may end up being the best CB in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and being that new head coach Dan Quinn loves to use his DBs in various roles, Johnson could find a ton of success playing in this aggressive, attack-style defense.
The Commanders, though, do need a franchise left tackle and frankly a ton of help along the OL, so that should be considered with this pick.