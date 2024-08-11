2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded CB Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, so this is a position they need. The Buccaneers surprised a lot of us in 2023, going 9-8, winning the NFC South, winning a playoff game, and making it interesting against the Lions in the Divisional Round.
It’s not crazy to think that the Bucs could be a bit better in 2024. They were able to re-sign Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, so this duo could again be prolific in 2024. The Bucs offense feels a bit more complete than their defense, so adding someone like CB Benjamin Morrison in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a great idea.
Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded head coach, so you figure that they could have defense on their mind when they get on the clock next April. While I do not think Bowles or Mayfield are going to take them to where they went in 2020 with Tom Brady, it’s a duo that can stabilize the franchise for a bit while future work is done to bring in the new era of Buccaneers.
Benjamin Morrison can start that process off in the 2025 NFL Draft.
12. Seattle Seahawks - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Seattle Seahawks are obsessed with safeties, aren’t they? Over the last handful of seasons, they have handed out notable contracts to guys like Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and most recently Julian Love. Maybe that’s why they have not been good for years? It’s a weird trend, and GM John Schneider is still in the building, so maybe they again prioritize the safety position in the coming NFL Draft.
Malaki Starks is there waiting for them with the 12th overall pick, and being that their new head coach, Mike Macdonald, is an excellent defensive mind, he may want to bolster his side of the ball. The Seahawks clearly need a franchise QB, but they won’t be able to find one with this pick unless they are able to make a huge trade up the draft board.
Malaki Starks could come into a very stingy defense and put the finishing touches on the unit.