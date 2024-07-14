2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
19. Chicago Bears - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
I will be the first to admit that I was quite critical of Bears GM Ryan Poles up until I began to see the plan take shape. He’s been far from perfect, but the Chicago Bears roster is quite solid up and down save for a few spots. I could argue that they could upgrade at left tackle and perhaps even both tackle spots, so for the sake of Caleb Williams working out for the long-term, why not take Will Campbell here?
Frankly, it’s wild that Campbell fell this far in this 2025 NFL mock draft, but he did. All of a sudden, the Chicago Bears could be sporting one of the more talented offenses in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. Obviously, much of their success hinges on just how good Williams can be, but it may be hard for him to not succeed given how much talent the Bears have on offense at the moment.
They took WR Rome Odunze in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and also traded for Keenan Allen of the LA Chargers.
20. Atlanta Falcons - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Atlanta Falcons made a shockingly bad move when they used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Michael Penix Jr, a QB who isn’t going to be on the field for a few years, at least. This would have been a fine selection had they not just given free agent QB Kirk Cousins $180 million over four years.
The Falcons actually overcompensated at the QB spot and could have used that eighth overall pick to bolster the defense. Well, if the Falcons are indeed picking 20th in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’d end up perhaps squeaking into the postseason, which would at least keep GM Terry Fontenot employed, and it would also allow him to shore up the defense.
The Falcons now have more talent on offense, and they could be just a couple more players away on defense from sporting one of the best rosters in the NFC for 2025 and beyond.