2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
21. Miami Dolphins - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Two straight picks from Ohio State at picks 20 and 21. The Miami Dolphins lost stud defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency this past offseason, so they could look to find his long-term replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft. Why not take a stab at someone like Tyleik Williams?
Dolphins GM Chris Grier has been extremely active this offseason in trying to improve the Dolphins roster, and yes, they do have the best roster in the AFC East, but they also may have an uphill battle in actually winning the division. A good advantage they can get over the Bills and Jets is being better in the trenches than both teams.
The Dolphins have an unfortunate reputation of not being able to play in cold weather, and one way to negate that is to be above-average in the trenches, where NFL games are constantly won and lost. Did the Miami Dolphins do enough this offseason to win back the AFC East?
22. Green Bay Packers - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The Green Bay Packers are in an amazing spot. Their 2023 season did look quite lost, as QB Jordan Love was just not good enough. Somehow, though, something clicked for Love, as his play quickly turned around and was good enough to help the Packers clinch a playoff spot. Frankly, if Love can build on what he did in the 2023 NFL Season, Green Bay is going to be a Super Bowl contender, hands down.
The Packers could do in a number of directions here with their first-round pick. Some may argue they should keep adding to their offense, but taking an EDGE rusher here would be a wise move, so I decided on Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss.
Could the Packers end up being Super Bowl favorites in the 2025 NFL Season? That may not sound as outlandish as it does right now.