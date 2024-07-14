2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
23. New York Jets - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
Could the New York Jets get Aaron Rodgers back again for the 2025 NFL Season? Rodgers will turn 41 at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, so it’s clear that he does not have a lot of time left in the NFL. Furthermore, the last full season he played in 2022 was just not the Rodgers of old, so he may have already begun showing signs of declining.
The Jets have no choice but to keep going all-in on Rodgers, and if they are picking into the 20s, they did make the postseason in 2024, so that could be reason enough to run it back and again try to go all-in. Jets GM Joe Douglas has done quite the job at building up this roster since taking over as the GM several seasons ago.
However, his big miss was taking Zach Wilson at pick two in the 2021 NFL Draft. That definitely pushed the franchise back a couple of years, and now they are kind of trying to get back up to speed. At pick 23, the Jets add Evan Stewart from Oregon and all of a sudden have three young WRs for Aaron Rodgers to use in Stewart, Malachi Corley, and Garrett Wilson.
That trio could be the best in the NFL in 2025.
24. Houston Texans - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
I just love everything the Houston Texans have done this offseason. They are my Super Bowl pick for the 2024 NFL Season, and I’l stand by that. QB CJ Stroud was elite as a rookie and is already a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Houston and GM Nick Caserio kicked it into high gear this offseason, making several all-in moves. The two biggest ones were trading for Stefon Diggs, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, and also signing Danielle Hunter, who came over in free agency from the Minnesota Vikings.
The Texans have the formula now to make a deep playoff run, and at this point, they could simply add the best player available no matter the position. It’s a great time to be a Texans fan or to be in in their front office, as just about everything is going to work their way in 2024.